GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Calling all mullet tossers and anglers of all ages! If you love to catch some trout and flounder, you can show off your skills at Salinas Park Bayside for the 2022 Bayou Bash, happening May 6th and 7th.

The Swivel Sisters Women’s Fishing Club will hold the inshore fishing tournament. The group is a women-led organization that hosts fishing clinics and raises money for community scholarship funds.

“Our whole purpose is to get women out on the water,” said committee member, Mikayla McKee.

The tournament starts Friday, May 6th with the Captain’s Dinner, or low country boil, at 6 p.m. ET. Registration and raffle ticket sales will be held at that time as well. The event is $60 for adults and $20 for children.

Fishing starts the next day, May 7th, at daylight. Participants can fish anywhere along the Forgotten Coast, and the weigh-in will follow during the afternoon. The payout categories are Red Fish, Spotted Trout, Flounder, Inshore Slam, and the Mystery Fish. Weigh-in starts at 1 p.m.

The Bayou Bash Tournament is not new to the Forgotten Coast but is new to the Swivel Sisters. The Swivel Sisters Women’s Fishing Club took over this tournament four years ago.

Since its start, the festival has grown too. This year the organization is raffling off a two-night stay at Black’s Island Vacation resort.

“It’s great to see it grow in size and especially the kids who have participated since they were young come back each year,” said McKee.

Money raised from the weekend’s festivities will go toward a scholarship for a Gulf County student pursuing an education in a water-related field. Find out more about the Bayou Bash by watching the segment above from News 13 This Morning and visit Bayou Bash on Facebook.