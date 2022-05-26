PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Summer is in full swing, and kids ages eight to 13 looking to have a “tee-riffic” time on the golf course, now have the opportunity to participate in summer clinics or the Bay Point Junior League.

The Junior League is seven weeks long and will consist of 7 two-hour clinics and 5 six hole matches with one bye-week. The League will consist of 4 teams of 8 golfers. It is open the junior golfers ages 8-13.

Ryan Mulvey said the course has not hosted the junior league program since 2019 and they are excited to have it back.

“It’s a really good opportunity for kids to get involved in the game of golf, or for kids that already play golf and want to hone their skills and come out and play in a competitive matches. It’s very unique, there’s not a lot of opportunities for kids playing golf,” said

Registration costs $400, and the deadline to sign up is June 6th. To register for the Junior League, click here. Golfers must purchase their own clubs.

In addition to junior league, Jay Hendley Golf will be hosting Summer Camps at Bay Point Golf Club for juniors ages seven to 13. The registration fee is $250 per golfer, per session. It consists of 12 hours of instruction, golf games, drinks, snacks, prizes, and lunch on Friday.

Dates for the summer clinics are May 31st through June 3rd, and July 5th through July 8th.