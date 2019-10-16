Bay Point Golf Club to host two weekend tournaments

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY Beach, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay Point Golf Club will host two tournaments Friday, October 18 and Saturday, October 19 to benefit local charitable causes.

The club will hold the “Seal Strong Tournament” Friday, and proceeds from the tournament will help create scholarships for local high school students.

The Krewe of St. Andrews will hold a tournament at Bay Point Saturday, which also provides scholarships for those in the community looking to continue their education.

Both tournaments will feature food, as well as some prizes for those participating, and the opportunity to register is still open.

Visit Bay Point Golf Club on Facebook to find more information about registering to play. Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more about the club’s tournament schedule.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

COLD CASE: Elizabeth Prescott

Thumbnail for the video titled "COLD CASE: Elizabeth Prescott"

Persons of Interest Identified

Thumbnail for the video titled "Persons of Interest Identified"

Person of interest detained in search for kidnapped 3-year-old

Thumbnail for the video titled "Person of interest detained in search for kidnapped 3-year-old"

3-year-old kidnapped girl Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney's parents speak

Thumbnail for the video titled "3-year-old kidnapped girl Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney's parents speak"

Bay Point Golf Club to host two weekend charity tournaments

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Point Golf Club to host two weekend charity tournaments"

Florida cabinet eyeing property purchase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida cabinet eyeing property purchase"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.