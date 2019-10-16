Bay Point Golf Club to host two weekend tournaments

PANAMA CITY Beach, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay Point Golf Club will host two tournaments Friday, October 18 and Saturday, October 19 to benefit local charitable causes.

The club will hold the “Seal Strong Tournament” Friday, and proceeds from the tournament will help create scholarships for local high school students.

The Krewe of St. Andrews will hold a tournament at Bay Point Saturday, which also provides scholarships for those in the community looking to continue their education.

Both tournaments will feature food, as well as some prizes for those participating, and the opportunity to register is still open.

Visit Bay Point Golf Club on Facebook to find more information about registering to play. Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more about the club’s tournament schedule.