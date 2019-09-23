Bay Point Golf Club to host multiple fall tournaments

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla (WMBB) — News 13 This Morning visited Bay Point Golf Club to discuss the upcoming tournaments the club will host during the fall months.

Bay Point plans to hold three tournaments from September 25-29, and opportunities to register are still open.

The club’s general manager, Ryan Mulvey, told News 13 the upcoming Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce tournament will be the first time Bay Point welcomes the chamber for the outing.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more on the approaching tournaments, and visit the club’s page on Facebook to register to play.

