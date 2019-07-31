Bay Point Golf Club to host fishing tournament

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — During a typically slow time at Bay Point Golf Club due to maintenance on the grounds, the club will host a fishing tournament on the Nicklaus Course.

News 13 This Morning visited the course on Wednesday to learn about the tournament’s details.

15 of the 18 holes on the course contain a water element, and all of those ponds will be open for fishing on August 5 and 6 for the tournament.

The tournament is open to the public, and people of all ages are able to participate if they register and pay the entrance fee.

If you’re interested in registering, visit Bay Point Golf Club’s Facebook page, or call the clubhouse at (850) 235-6950.