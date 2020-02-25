Bay High students to host Dessert Fest

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay High School students are hosting a Dessert Fest on March 27 in the Tommy Oliver Stadium from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets will be $5 and kids five and under will get in free.

The team has been able to secure 20 vendors, but they still need more to fill the stadium.

This event is part of the students’ AICE Travel & Tourism course, where the students were assigned to propose an event, do a feasibility study, create a business plan, and then agree on which event they will carry out. They must do all of the preparations and carry out the event. Afterwards, the final step is to evaluate the event and how the team worked together.

The proceeds will go back into the AICE program to help fund future events so that when students decide on an event, money will not be a problem.

If you are interested in participating in any way, check out this video or the Dessert Fest Facebook page.