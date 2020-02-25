Bay High students to host Dessert Fest

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay High School students are hosting a Dessert Fest on March 27 in the Tommy Oliver Stadium from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets will be $5 and kids five and under will get in free.

The team has been able to secure 20 vendors, but they still need more to fill the stadium.

This event is part of the students’ AICE Travel & Tourism course, where the students were assigned to propose an event, do a feasibility study, create a business plan, and then agree on which event they will carry out. They must do all of the preparations and carry out the event. Afterwards, the final step is to evaluate the event and how the team worked together. 

The proceeds will go back into the AICE program to help fund future events so that when students decide on an event, money will not be a problem.

If you are interested in participating in any way, check out this video or the Dessert Fest Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Daily Pledge

Ms. Palmasani Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Palmasani Second Grade Class"

Ms. Vines' Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Vines' Fourth Grade Class"

Ms. Marchi's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Marchi's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Joyner's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Joyner's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Deabate's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Deabate's First Grade Class"

Ms. Wright's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Wright's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Laberdesque's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Laberdesque's Fifth Grade Class"

Ms. Folsom's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Folsom's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Bruckner's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Bruckner's Third Grade Class"

Ms. Graves' Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Graves' Kindergarten Class"

Mrs. Reiser's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Reiser's Kindergarten Class"

Mrs. Thomason's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Thomason's Fifth Grade Class"

Ms. Maye's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Maye's Second Grade Class"

Mrs. Bascetta's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Bascetta's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Russo's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Russo's Fifth Grade Class"

Mrs. Bell's Fourth Grade Music Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Bell's Fourth Grade Music Class"

Mrs. Whitaker Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Whitaker Fourth Grade Class"

Mrs. Bell's Fourth Grade Music Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Bell's Fourth Grade Music Class"

Ms. Giles' Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Giles' Fourth Grade Class"
More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

Michael White appears for plea hearing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Michael White appears for plea hearing"

Ms. Palmasani Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Palmasani Second Grade Class"

Dessert Fest Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dessert Fest Interview"

League of Women Voters of Bay County honor women who inspire others throughout community

Thumbnail for the video titled "League of Women Voters of Bay County honor women who inspire others throughout community"

One local war veteran receives special home makeover

Thumbnail for the video titled "One local war veteran receives special home makeover"

Acting Assistant Secretary of the Navy and Congressman visit NSA Panama City

Thumbnail for the video titled "Acting Assistant Secretary of the Navy and Congressman visit NSA Panama City"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.