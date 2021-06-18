Bay District Schools is searching for more bus drivers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Although schools just let out for summer vacation, the work doesn’t stop for the school districts.

Bay District Schools is on the hunt for more bus drivers to join their team for the upcoming school year.

No experience is necessary, but applicants must obtain a commercial driver’s license permit.

Benefits include a pension plan or 401(k), and health benefits are available for full time employees.

Training and safety officer for the Bay District Schools transportation department Gary Montoya said both full time and part time positions for this rewarding experience are available.

“Sometimes you’re the only role model these children have, so it’s a very rewarding, but challenging job,” Montoya said. “It’s not for everyone, but it is very rewarding and these kids are worth it.”

Montoya also said drivers get weekends, holidays and most of the summer off. Pay starts at $12.63 an hour.

