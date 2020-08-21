Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Bay District School leaders announce fall practices to begin September 4

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After delaying the start of fall sports by two weeks, Superintendent Bill Husfelt and Rutherford High School Prinicpal Coy Pilson joined News 13 This Morning for a live update on the fall sports schedule and when practices can resume.

Bill Husfelt told News 13 fall sports teams will be allowed to practice starting September 4, after leaders originally looked at a practice schedule beginning around Labor Day, September 7.

He also explained the decision process the district followed in delaying sports for two weeks.

Husfelt said several other counties had put a pause on sports, and superintendents in the Panhandle wanted to first address the anxiety surrounding the 2020-2021 school year amid COVID-19.

Due to the uncertainty, Husfelt said leaders voted to delay sports to focus on the start of school, and the decision was not a recommendation from Dr. Michael Noble.

Pilson emphasized the factors faculties took into account when considering the start of school and athletics, including how to keep students safe and follow social distancing guidelines in place.

