Bay County to honor veterans with annual parade

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County leaders and residents will honor veterans with the annual Veterans Day Parade, starting at 9 a.m. and featuring a new route for this year.

John Deegins, Director of Veterans Services, said the parade starts at 9 a.m., and the route will begin at the intersection of 12th Street and Beck Avenue in St. Andrews, then continue south before turning east onto 11th Street.

The two-mile parade will finish at the Bay County Government Center, where a guest speaker and wreath-laying ceremony will follow at 10:30 a.m.

Deegins said the annual celebration and festivities pay tribute to the military and veteran community not only in Bay County, but across the Florida Panhandle.

