Bay County Super Voting Sites open on Election Day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The polls are now open for registered voters in Bay County to cast their ballots for the 2020 General and Local Elections.

Voters have a range of voting locations to choose from on Election Day, with 14 Super Voting Sites open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. C.T.

Bay County Supervisor of Elections, Mark Andersen, said voters should bring a photo I.D. with their signature on it to the polls, as well as patience and a relaxed attitude for standing in lines or waiting to vote.

Anyone turning in a Vote By Mail ballot on Election Day must take it to the Supervisor of Elections Office, which is located at 830 W. 11th Street in Panama City.

Andersen also encourages those voting by mail to check the status of their ballot and make sure it will arrive before 7 p.m. to the office and if not, to go vote in person at one of the 14 sites.

He said the first results will begin to come in around 7:15 p.m. November 3, but reminded viewers the results will be unofficial until stated otherwise.

visit BayVotes.org.

The 14 Super Voting Sites include:

. Site 1 Lyndell Conference Center, 423 Lyndell Lane, PCB

. Site 2 Frank Nelson Bldg., 4201 W. 22nd Street, PC

. Site 3 Robert’s Hall 831 Florida, Ave, Lynn Haven

. Site 4 Palo Alto Church of Christ, 3119 N. Hwy 231, PC

. Site 5 Parkway Presbyterian Church, 505 S. Tyndall Pkwy, Callaway

. Site 6 Supervisor of Elections Office, 830 W. 11th Street, PC

. Site 7 Glenwood Community Center, 722 E. 9th Court, PC

. Site 8 LaQuinta Inn, 7115 Coastal Palms Blvd, PCB

. Site 9 Woodstock Church, 17495 Panama City Beach Pkwy, PCB

. Site 10 Sand Hills Fire Station, 13010 Hwy 77, Southport

. Site 11 Youngstown Fire Station, 11771 Hwy 231, Youngstown

. Site 12 Fountain Fire Station, 17822 Center Dr, Fountain

. Site 13 First Baptist of Mexico Beach, 823 N 15th St, Mexico Beach

. Site 14 Central Pentecostal (Fellowship Hall), 2731 Hwy 77, Lynn Haven