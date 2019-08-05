Bay County Public Library Foundation launching FLOW initiative

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Public Library Foundation Inc. recently received several donations, allowing the organization to start a new initiative to spread literacy in the community.

The “FLOW,” or Free Library On Wheels, will begin traveling through Bay County communities in the coming months, giving out thousands of donated books for free, with an emphasis on reaching children.

However, the foundation is in need of volunteers to help sort and pack the books to get them ready for traveling around the county in the new van.

News 13 This Morning visited the volunteering site at FSU Panama City to learn more about the operation. Volunteer opportunities with FLOW start Monday, August 5, and will continue until Friday, August 16.

Visit https://bcplfoundation.org/ to sign up to volunteer with the FLOW.