Bay County Primary winners reflect on victories, cover plans for future

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County’s 2020 Primary Election results yielded several newcomers, as well as re-elects, who will take their leadership positions and continue with efforts to rebuild a community recovering from Hurricane Michael in the midst of a global pandemic.

News 13 This Morning spoke with five of the winning candidates the morning after their victories for details on their candidacies, as well as their priorities for the future.

Bay County School Board elects, Brenda Ruthven and Winston Chester, as well as Re-elected Bay County Superintendent Bill Husfelt, emphasized their focus on children, teachers and faculty returning to school safely, as classes resume August 20 for the district.

Ruthven and Chester also explained their priorities as new faces to the school board and their backgrounds in education.

News 13 This Morning also spoke with State Attorney Re-Elect Larry Basford and County Commissioner District 3 Re-Elect Bill Dozier.

Both men spoke of their priorities heading into another term, as well as recovery efforts and ways they believe they can help the County grow.

The next registration deadline is October 5 for voters wanting to participate in the 2020 General Election, according to the Bay County Supervisor of Elections.

Find out more about the elected leaders in the included News 13 This Morning segments.

For a full list of Bay County Primary winners, click here.

August 18th

