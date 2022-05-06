PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The 43rd Annual Great American Parade of Homes is coming up in Bay County.

It’s put on by the Bay Building Industries Association.

President of Koehnemann Construction, Rick Koehnemann joined us in studio Friday to talk details on the event.

There are 10 homes on Saturday and Sunday this week and next week you can check out.

The dates are May 7 and 8th as well as May 14 and 15th. The homes are open to check out from noon to 6 p.m.

This event generates $17,000 in scholarship for local deserving students.

For more information you can watch the full interview from News 13 This Morning!