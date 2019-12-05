Bay County Officials invite public to tree lighting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Board of Commissioners will welcome the public Thursday, December 5 at 5 p.m. for the 11th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.

The Bay County Government Center will hold the ceremony, at 840 W. 11th Street.

Attendees also will see a performance from The Mosley High School Choir and Band.

Free hot cocoa and cookies will be available, as well as opportunities for pictures with Santa.

The public is invited to bring personal cameras to the event.

Find more information on the tree lighting in the video segment from News 13 This Morning.