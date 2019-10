PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) — Bay County Emergency Services and Panama City Fire Department will host a “Firetruck or Treat.” The event is family friendly and happening at Panama City Mall on Friday, October 25 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

There will be lots of candy, games, demonstrations, and firetrucks.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information on how to attend, check out this video.