Bay County Emergency Management covers testing sites & preparedness

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — The peak of Hurricane Season is moving closer, which means disaster preparedness supplies, or Hurricane Kits, should be assembled in anticipation of any tropical weather that could impact the Florida Panhandle.

Along with materials like bottled water, non-perishable food and radios, disinfecting supplies and face coverings are other items to consider implementing this year, said Bay County Emergency Management Division Chief, Frankie Lumm.

Lumm also said flashlights, batteries and first aid kits should be added to the list of supplies. However, items like batteries and some foods may corrode or expire, so adults in the household should inspect materials and find replacements.

Bay County Emergency Management also is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by implementing testing sites around the county, and a new site opened in Callaway August 31.

The site at the Callaway Recreational Complex now joins the Lynn Haven Sports Park as a Bay County and state-supported location requiring no insurance or fees for those getting tested.

Lumm said those who are tested will undergo the PCR or molecular test, and the testing capabilities now are expanding to include children, ages 5-17, with a parent or guardian present.

Appointments are recommended for those interested, and both locations will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Find out more about emergency preparedness and response in the included News 13 This Morning segments.

According to information released by the Florida Department of Health in Bay County, appointments can be made using this link.

