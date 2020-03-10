Bay County Department of Health talks Coronavirus Concerns

PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) — Officials with the Department of Health in Bay County were on News 13 this morning to discuss coronavirus.

For information on how to protect your family check out our interview. Also, today at noon News 13 will be hosting a live Q and A with the Department of Health in Bay County to find out how you can your family safe from coronavirus.

This will be available on the MyPanhandle Mobile news app. You can submit your questions now on our Facebook page. To watch the A and A today make sure you have the MyPanhandle App on your device it’s available on all devices.

