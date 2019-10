PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) — The Bay County Council on Aging visited News 13 This Morning to talk about their upcoming Fall Festival.

Festivities begin at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2.

The Bay County Council on Aging will also have a BBQ dinner starting at 1:30 p.m. The cost will be $6, which includes a drink.

There will be events like this all day. Check out this video for more details.

The Bay Council on Aging is at 1116 Frankford Ave. in Panama City.