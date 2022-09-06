BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– In this past year alone, dozens of prospective businesses have set their sights on Bay County, bringing in thousands of jobs and millions in capital investments.

The Bay County Chamber of Commerce is taking the time to celebrate these prospective as well as current business owners with Industry Appreciation Month.

News 13 This Morning caught up with some of the chamber members to discuss some of the upcoming events at the Port Authority where a major expansion project is underway.

“This expansion is going to create more jobs for the area, and the many new projects coming to the area including the new Fed Ex Facility under construction, just proves Bay County is the place to stay and play,” said Port Authority Executive Director, Alex King.

Here are the upcoming chamber events:

Industry Appreciation Celebration:

The Chamber plans to recognize businesses in Bay County that have made a significant contribution to the economy through expansion, small business, innovation, manufacturing and business expansion. This event will take place at Edgewater Beach & Golf Resort on Sept. 16th at 8:00 a.m. Click here to learn more about the awards.

Industry After Hours:

The Industry Appreciation Celebration continues with Industry After Hours, a “spin-off” of the monthly Business After Hours event. There will be free food, spirits, door prizes and the opportunity to connect with other chamber members. The event will take place at Coca-Cola Bottling Company United located at 2825 Forester Trail, in Panama City on Sept. 20th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sporting Clay Tournament:

Step out of the office and into the great outdoors on a challenging sporting clay course! This event will take place at the Bay County Shooting Range on Sept. 30th 9:00 a.m. Pre-registration is required. Click here to learn more.