Bay County Chamber of Commerce recognizes local industries

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 This Morning visited System Service and Engineering to learn more about the Bay County Chamber of Commerce’s Industry Appreciation Celebration.

The chamber holds a month-long celebration in September to recognize local industries that better the community and improve the livelihood of residents.

Panhandle residents still have several ways they can be involved with industry recognition events. The upcoming celebrations with Industry Appreciation can be found at https://panamacity.org/.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more about System Service and Engineering’s role in the community, as well as hear comments from the chamber on why it believes local industries deserve this recognition.