Bay County Chamber of Commerce celebrating local industries & tourism

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Industry Appreciation Celebration returns in 2020 with the Bay County Chamber of Commerce’s push to highlight local industries, as well as tourism, for the month of September.

Due to COVID-19, the Chamber combined the planned tourism appreciation slate for May 2020 with Industry Appreciation, and the events also will reflect social distancing and safety guidelines.

Elizabeth Smith, VP of Events & Foundation with the Chamber, said the celebration starts September 4 with Virtual First Friday at 8 a.m.

Other involvement opportunities like a golf tournament, sporting clay tournament and Industry After Hours will follow throughout September.

Find out more about the meaning of local industries to our area by watching the segments from News 13 This Morning, which include information from the Chamber, Bay EDA and Port Panama City.

Also, learn about the Bay County Chamber of Commerce’s schedule of Industry Appreciation events by visiting its website or Facebook.