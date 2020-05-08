Bay Arts Alliance invites community online

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Community gatherings like art exhibitions and festivals have had to cancel plans, or find a way to move online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the Bay Arts Alliance, its transition to online operations has been based on continuing to offer creative outlets to Panhandle residents.

“Arts is a really great tool and one of the best tools we have to combat everything from mental fatigue when you’re staying indoors like you are right now, to just overall promoting a positive life experience, if you will,” said Jayson Kretzer, Bay Arts Alliance Executive Director.

Videos and pictures of do-it-yourself crafts, virtual painting classes, operations updates and more have been made available on the Bay Arts Alliance Facebook Page, as well as its website.

These resources are free to the public, and the alliance also found a way to hold art exhibits digitally, Kretzer explained. Next, they plan to hold a summer camp for children in the summer of 2020.

“We have found a way to continue to deliver content digitally,” Kretzer said. “We are planning a virtual summer camp, as well as, hoping to a have a smaller, in-person camp where not as many kids could come, but at least it would give the opportunity for some to come.”

Watch the segment above from News 13 This Morning to learn more. Also find the Bay Arts Alliance online and on Facebook for art activities.

