Balloon Glow Tour to light up Aaron Bessant Park for weekend

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Colorful hot air balloons will float throughout Aaron Bessant Park, starting November 20, as part of a traveling Balloon Glow Tour open to the public.

Admission is $9.95 per person for those 15 years of age or older, and children 14 and younger will get in free.

Rides in the balloons cost $25 per person, but the public also can bring chairs or blankets to sit and watch the balloons float and light up for the price of general admission.

Easy Events Group Inc. President, Richard Garbie, said COVID-19 protocols will be followed for the weekend, such as temperature checks at the gates, contact tracing, and mask-wearing for those riding in the hot air balloons.

The event gates open at 5 p.m. November 20, 21 and 22, and will remain open until 7 p.m. for new entrants, with the event wrapping up at 8 p.m.

Tickets must be purchased online, however rides in the balloons can be bought on-site.

