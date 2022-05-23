JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – There is still time to audition for the fourth Annual Southern Lights: The Search for a Star competition.

Anyone with a family-friendly talent is welcome to enter the southeast competition that accepts participants from southern Georgia and southern Alabama and Northwest Florida.

“May 25 is the deadline for people to enter,” Charlie Dykes, the host for Southern Lights Search for a Star said. “We’re asking anybody with a family-friendly talent to submit a video to us.”

The video needs to be 2-4 minutes and can be submitted to Southernlights.cc.

From there, 30 people will be selected to compete in a 3-day live event.

“Facebook actually gets to pick 10 of them,” Dykes said. “The top 10 most-liked videos automatically go to the live event.”

Anyone is welcome to enter the contest. The live event is July 7-9 at Chipola College in Marianna.

Tickets go on sale June 1 at the Chipola College box office.