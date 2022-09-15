AFIB AWARENESS (WMBB) – September marks atrial fibrillation awareness month and it’s important to know the warning signs.

Afib is a common heart arrhythmia that impacts 2% of people less than 65-years old, and 10% of people of 65-years old.

Symptoms of Afib can include heart palpitations, lightheadedness, chest discomfort, and faintness. Sometimes no symptoms will present.

In an effort to monitor your heart rate, Dr. Nghia Hoang, from the Cardiovascular Institute of Northwest Florida, recommends those over the age of 65 have a doctor perform an EKG, or you can sometimes use your smart watch to monitor the rhythm of your heartbeat.

According to Dr. Hoang, Afib can cause strokes or heart failure, so it’s important to know about available treatment options.

