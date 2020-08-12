Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Arts Alliance virtually connecting with community & artists in need

News 13 This Morning

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The economic impacts and fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic could be far from over, however the Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County is providing some relief to local artists, as well as bringing their work to the community.

News 13 This Morning visited with several local artists and the Alliance for more on the Art on Demand virtual series and the status of the Emergency Relief Fund, both of which started earlier this year.

Melissa Wheeler, Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County Marketing Director, said the Art on Demand video series began in April of 2020 as an initiative to keep the community and artists connected.

The series, available on the Alliance’s Facebook page and website, takes viewers into Walton County art studios, galleries and workshops, as well as provides demonstrations, classes and education on art-related topics.

Art on Demand’s next episode, “Spirit Wars #2,” will air August 12 at 5 p.m., followed by “Meet our Coastal Makers” on August 19 at 9 a.m. Previously aired episodes are available on the website.

Wheeler said the Cultural Arts Alliance is also extending economic aid to Walton County artists through the Emergency Relief Fund, and applications will be accepted until August 28 for this round of relief.

Artists can request up to $1,000 for lost income by applying online.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning above for more on the series and relief fund.

Justin Gaffery and Merry Beth Myrick, artists featured in the Coastal Makers episode, also spoke with News 13 This Morning and their interviews can be watched below.

