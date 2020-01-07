ArtCityPC Closing Reception to be held January 10

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Center for the Arts will hold a closing reception for its latest exhibition, #ArtCityPC, January 10 from 6-8 p.m.

The public is invited to attend, and it the reception is free of charge. Attendees will have the chance to meet approximately 50 local artists and purchase their artwork on the exhibition’s final day.

“Coming of Age in the Eye of Michael” photovoice exhibit will be the other opportunity in the month of January for those interested in seeing local art, and it will start January 17.

The arts center will close for parts of January for repairs and planning.

Watch this segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more about this month’s opportunities to see local art and showcase your own.