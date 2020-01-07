#ArtCityPC Closing Reception to be held January 10

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Center for the Arts will hold a closing reception for its latest exhibition, #ArtCityPC, January 10 from 6-8 p.m.

The public is invited to attend, and it the reception is free of charge. Attendees will have the chance to meet approximately 50 local artists and purchase their artwork on the exhibition’s final day.

“Coming of Age in the Eye of Michael” photovoice exhibit will be the other opportunity in the month of January for those interested in seeing local art, and it will start January 17.

The arts center will close for parts of January for repairs and planning.

Watch this segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more about this month’s opportunities to see local art and showcase your own.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Daily Pledge

Ms. Hood's Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Hood's Fourth Grade Class"

Ms. Marrata's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Marrata's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Lassmann's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Lassmann's Third Grade Class"

Ms. Stockstill's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Stockstill's Third Grade Class"

Bay Haven Charter Academy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Haven Charter Academy"

Ms. Garmon's Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Garmon's Fourth Grade Class"

Student Government Association

Thumbnail for the video titled "Student Government Association"

Mrs. Robert's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Robert's Third Grade Class"

Ms. Harris' Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Harris' Third Grade Class"

Mrs. Long First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Long First Grade Class"

Fifth Graders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fifth Graders"

Ms.Reed's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms.Reed's Third Grade Class"

Third Fourth and Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Third Fourth and Fifth Grade Class"

Mrs. Register's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Register's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Calloway's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Calloway's Third Grade Class"

Mrs. Sehlhorst's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Sehlhorst's First Grade Class"

Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Third Grade Class"

Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Second Grade Class"
More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

Art City PC Exhibition holding closing reception

Thumbnail for the video titled "Art City PC Exhibition holding closing reception"

Jenks Ave. Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jenks Ave. Project"

Panama City resident recovering after suffering stroke during TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panama City resident recovering after suffering stroke during TaxSlayer Gator Bowl"

Springfield mayor let go

Thumbnail for the video titled "Springfield mayor let go"

New evening meeting provides opportunity for Panama City community input

Thumbnail for the video titled "New evening meeting provides opportunity for Panama City community input"

Eagles fall to Seahawks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Eagles fall to Seahawks"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.