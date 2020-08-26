Art classes open at Panama City Center for the Arts

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many academic classes resume in August, but the learning does not have to stop with math, science or literature.

The Panama City Center for the Arts now is offering classes for children and adults in a variety of art forms like pottery and wheel throwing, watercolor, basket weaving, and paint & sip.

Dixie Clough with Bay Arts Alliance said the classes vary in length, from a few hours to entailing several weeks of learning and projects.

Clough also said the Center for the Arts will offer classes for children and adult participants, as well as different skill levels.

Multiple exhibits also are on display until August 29, including “The Art of Tattooists” and artwork by Brandon Garza.

Those who attend classes or view the exhibits asked to wear masks and follow social distancing, but mask-wearing is not required.

Some fees are associated with the classes, however the exhibits are free to view during the Center’s hours, which are 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Tuesday – Friday and 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday’s.

Find out more in the News 13 This Morning segment above and by visiting the Panama City Center for the Arts online.