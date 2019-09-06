Art Break Day 2019 kicks off in St. Andrews September 6

ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — Art Break Day 2019 will take place in St. Andrews September 6, 2019, from 12 p.m. 6 p.m. across the community.

News 13 This Morning visited with Floriopolis at one of the locations for Art Break Day to learn more about the event.

More than 100 artists will be spaced across St. Andrews in 29 locations to bring the community together and highlight all types of art, from painting, to reading and literacy, to coffee stain art and even dancing and skateboarding.

Floriopolis Creative Director Heather Parker said many of the activities will be indoors, but some do take place outside throughout the community.

Watch our segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more about Art Break Day, and visit Floriopolis on Facebook to find the free-flowing map of the day’s activities and other information.