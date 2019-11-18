Applications still open for the upcoming Jaycee’s Christmas parade

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jaycee’s Downtown Panama City Christmas Parade is happening later in the year than normal. It will take place on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 6:45 p.m.

The theme for this year is “A Collegiate Christmas.” Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in their favorite college gear.

The parade is free and open to the public, but parade-goers are encouraged to bring toys or monetary donations for Stuff the Bus.

WMBB will also broadcast the parade live on ABC.

If you want to become a part of this parade, check out this video.