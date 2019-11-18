Applications still open for the upcoming Jaycee’s Christmas parade

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jaycee’s Downtown Panama City Christmas Parade is happening later in the year than normal. It will take place on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 6:45 p.m.

The theme for this year is “A Collegiate Christmas.” Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in their favorite college gear.

The parade is free and open to the public, but parade-goers are encouraged to bring toys or monetary donations for Stuff the Bus.

WMBB will also broadcast the parade live on ABC.

If you want to become a part of this parade, check out this video.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Daily Pledge

Ms. Higgins First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Higgins First Grade Class"

Ms. Watkins Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Watkins Third Grade Class"

Ms. Peters' first-grade class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Peters' first-grade class"

Mrs. Sehlhorst first-grade class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Sehlhorst first-grade class"

Ms. Buckley First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Buckley First Grade Class"

Ms. Touchton's Second-grade class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Touchton's Second-grade class"

Ms. McQuagge Third-grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. McQuagge Third-grade Class"

Ms. Rodgers' Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Rodgers' Third Grade Class"

Ms. Lee's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Lee's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Byrd's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Byrd's Third Grade Class"
More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

Panama City Christmas Parade Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panama City Christmas Parade Interview"

Home Dabbler talks GFI

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home Dabbler talks GFI"

Memorial held for late Pop Warner Football president

Thumbnail for the video titled "Memorial held for late Pop Warner Football president"

Emerald Coast Mobile Vet

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emerald Coast Mobile Vet"

UF IFAS helping with Olive Workshop

Thumbnail for the video titled "UF IFAS helping with Olive Workshop"

Holy Nativity Episcopal School celebrates its 60th birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holy Nativity Episcopal School celebrates its 60th birthday"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.