Anytime Fitness Callaway to hold grand opening

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — COVID-19 has likely taken a toll on countless fitness routines across the globe, but the staff at a new gym say they are hoping to inspire and build within the community of resiliency in Bay County.

Anytime Fitness Callaway will hold a grand opening event August 11 starting at 10 a.m., with the Bay County Chamber of Commerce and Callaway Mayor, Pamn Henderson, in attendance.

Liz Hunt, Anytime Fitness Callaway Owner and Certified Personal Trainer and Exercise Physiologist, said the public also can take part in gym tours and ask questions about current operations at that time.

Hunt said masks are not required within the facility, but staff members have placed hand sanitizing stations and equipment cleaning products throughout the rooms in response to COVID-19 and other cleanliness guidelines.

Multiple membership formats currently are being offered, including club or virtual training, Hunt explained.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more.

Those with questions about class schedules, training, and other information can contact Anytime Fitness Callaway on Facebook or by phone at (850) 640-6150.