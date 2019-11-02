Annual Seafood Festival taking place this weekend

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — The 56th annual Florida Seafood Festival kicked off Friday in Apalachicola’s Battery Park.

News 13’s Erika Orstad got a preview of the event which will feature concerts, an oyster eating and shucking contest, a parade and more.

John Soloman, Florida Seafood Festival President, says while the weather may be colder than in recent years, it’s perfect for the festival.

“When you get this many people in a closed area like this, they make their own heat so it’s good to have weather like this. Also for the food vendors and for the other people when it’s cooler and you’re more comfortable people tend to eat more and they tend to shop more,” Soloman said.

