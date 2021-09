PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — The annual Florida Scallop and Music Festival is coming back this holiday weekend, with food and fun activities for families.

The event hasn’t been held since 2019, so members of the Gulf County community said they are excited for its return.

The festival starts on Saturday, September 3 and will run through Sunday in George Core Park.

Learn more about the festival and the different activities they will be hosting.