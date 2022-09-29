PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Orange you pumped for Fall?

Camp Helen State Park is! The Friends of Camp Helen will be hosting their seventh annual pumpkin patch. It will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning on Oct. 1st.

The pumpkins originate in New Mexico, then they’re sent off to North Carolina before making their way to Camp Helen State Park in Panama City Beach.

There are thousands of pumpkins in the patch, and they come in all shapes and sizes, so you’ll want to bring a wagon to transport them easily.

“Pumpkins vary in price depending on size. We measure them to get an accurate price, but pumpkins start as low as a dollar and can range to about $30,” said Courtney Harper, the Executive Director of the Friends of Camp Helen organization.

The pumpkin patch will also feature fun fall events for all ages.

Oct. 1st: There will be pumpkin painting and arts and crafts for kids, as well as food available for purchase.

Oct 8th: There will be live music and cake walks.

Oct. 15th: Panama City Beach Mosquito Control will provide free live storytelling for children.

Oct. 22: There will be a showing of the movie, ‘Hocus Pocus’ at 6:00 p.m.

On Oct. 29th, they’ll have the first ever Witch’s Paddle at 5 p.m. The event is free and features a kayak/paddleboard trip through Lake Powell in your best witch costume. There will also be a sunset picnic on the beach. Pre-registration is required and can be done here.

Harper also shared that you’ll want to bring your furry friends to the park and pumpkin patch to snap a picture of them for the park’s first-ever Park Pups 2023 Calendar.

For just 10 dollars, you’ll be able to submit your dog in the competition to be featured in the calendar. Then, for a dollar you’ll be able to vote on the top dogs! As many as 48 dogs will be featured in the calendar. The dog with the most votes gets to be featured on the cover. You can register your pup here.

All the money made at the patch goes right back to the park as well, as it benefits the Friends of Camp Helen non-profit organization.

“All the money made in this pumpkin patch goes back to park improvements. It has allowed us to clean up certain areas, and make roof repairs on buildings and provide wheelchair mats,” Harper said.

To learn more about the Friends of Camp Helen organization, watch the News 13 This Morning Segment or visit their facebook page.