Animal Haven Rescue to hold first fundraiser

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Animal Haven Rescue of Bay County, FL will hold its first-ever “Fall for Felines” Fundraiser November 23 starting at 6 p.m.

Pana Roma on 23rd Street will hold the benefit, and it will feature food, drinks, raffle baskets and live entertainment.

Tickets are $20 per person, and attendees are asked to bring one item from the rescue’s wish list to help care for the cats it serves.

Visit the rescue on Facebook to find its wish list, or send an email to ahrbc@aol.com.

Watch this segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more about their foster system and the fundraiser.

