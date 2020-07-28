Anglers of all ages invited to 2020 Bayou Bash

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — Mullet tossers, raffle ticket buyers and anglers of all ages can show their skills at Presnell’s RV Resort & Marina for the 2020 Bayou Bash, happening July 31 and August 1.

The Swivel Sisters Women’s Fishing Club will hold the inshore fishing tournament, which starts Friday with the Captain’s Dinner, or low country boil, at 6 p.m. ET. Registration and raffle ticket sales will be held at that time as well.

Fishing starts the next day at 6 a.m. ET, from anywhere along the Forgotten Coast, and the weigh-in will follow during the afternoon.

Money raised from the weekend’s festivities will go toward a scholarship for a Gulf County student pursuing an education in a water-related field.

Find out more about the Bayou Bash by watching the segment above from News 13 This Morning and visit Bayou Bash on Facebook.