Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Anglers of all ages invited to 2020 Bayou Bash

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Click here to take our community survey

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — Mullet tossers, raffle ticket buyers and anglers of all ages can show their skills at Presnell’s RV Resort & Marina for the 2020 Bayou Bash, happening July 31 and August 1.

The Swivel Sisters Women’s Fishing Club will hold the inshore fishing tournament, which starts Friday with the Captain’s Dinner, or low country boil, at 6 p.m. ET. Registration and raffle ticket sales will be held at that time as well.

Fishing starts the next day at 6 a.m. ET, from anywhere along the Forgotten Coast, and the weigh-in will follow during the afternoon.

Money raised from the weekend’s festivities will go toward a scholarship for a Gulf County student pursuing an education in a water-related field.

Find out more about the Bayou Bash by watching the segment above from News 13 This Morning and visit Bayou Bash on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Daily Pledge

Ms. Nunez's Class

Ms. Champagne's Fifth Grade Class

Mrs. O'pry's First Grade Class

Mrs. Nolen's Second Grade Class

Mrs. Jenkins' Second Grade Class

Mrs. Grimsley's 2nd Grade Class

Mrs. Golden's Kindergarten Class

Mrs. Chesteen's First Grade Class

Mrs. Blaylock's First Grade Class

Mrs. Bess' Second Grade Class

Ms. Musser's First Grade Class

Ms. Flatt's Fourth Grade Class

Daily Pledge

Mrs. Ukazim's Kindergarten Class

Ms. Trageser's Kindergarten

Mrs. Miles' Kindergarten Class

Submitted by Tonya Martin

Mr. Heath's Fifth Grade Class

More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

Florida neighborhood upset after funeral home brings in refrigerated truck to store COVID-19 corpses

News 13 This Morning previews 2020 Bayou Bash

Ms. Nunez's Class

Fatal Drowning on St. George Island

Panama City Beach issues indoor mask mandate

More Local News