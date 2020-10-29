American Muscle Car Club to hold Project 25 toy drives

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — For 19 years, American Muscle Car Club in Panama City has partnered with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office to collect toys for Project 25, however, the annual toy drive will look different this year in response to COVID-19.

The club’s Toy Drive and Car Show, all to benefit Project 25, will be separated into two events, running from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on November 1 and December 13 at the Sonic on Tyndall Parkway.

American Muscle Car Club President Sammy Allen said the car show will be more of a “cruise-in” style where the public can drive past the show and drop off toys, with the ability to stay or leave after donating while following social distancing.

Toy and cash donations will be accepted for the two toy drives, and similar donations also can be made at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Beard Equipment on Highway 231 and Car Quest Auto Parts on Highway 77 during operating hours.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office originally started Project 25 40 years ago, in order to provide toys at Christmastime for area children. Find out more by watching the News 13 This Morning segment above and by visiting American Muscle Car Club of Panama City on Facebook.