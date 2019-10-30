American Muscle Car Club to hold Project 25 Car Show

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — American Muscle Car Club will hold its 18th Annual Project 25 Car Show Sunday, November 3 at Kartona, The Electric Speedway.

The car show’s entry fee is a new, unwrapped toy at a minimum value of $10. The toys collected benefit Project 25, which provides gifts to local children at Christmas.

Cash donations also will be accepted and used to purchase toys for kids.

Registration starts for the show at 10 a.m., and awards will be at 3 p.m.

Goody bags will be given to the first 100 entries, and there will be silent auctions as well as raffles.

