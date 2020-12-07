American Muscle Car Club holding 2nd Car Show for Project 25

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The American Muscle Car Club of Panama City will return to its roots December 13 starting at 10 a.m. for the second car show of 2020 benefitting the Bay County Sheriff’s Office’s Project 25.

When the Club first began raising funds for Project 25, the car shows were held at the Sheriff’s Office and Club President Sammy Allen said that’s the plan for the upcoming event.

Allen said the show will run until 3 p.m. and feature old and new muscle cars for people to see while they bring new, unwrapped toy or cash donations to benefit Project 25.

The car show will run as a “drive-by” style to follow social distancing guidelines, with participants free to donate and then stay to check out the cars if they feel comfortable doing so.

Becky Johns, long-time Project 25 Coordinator, is in her last year of working with the charitable cause, and said the community needs support from anyone who can donate.

Johns emphasized the Sheriff’s Office, Beard Equipment on Highway 231 and Car Quest Auto Parts on Highway 77 are other spots to make cash or toy donations during their operating hours.

BCSO, Johns, and others will collect these items until Christmas Eve, then distribute them to needy children in Bay County by working with the school district.

Learn more about the 40th year of Project 25 and the upcoming car show by watching the included segment from News 13 This Morning.