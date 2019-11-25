Alzheimer’s Alliance partners with BCSO to offer programs

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s Office and Alzheimer’s Alliance are working together to protect Alzheimer’s and Dementia patients through “Project Lifesaver.”

The project features a bracelet for patients and contains the tracking capabilities to find them if they were to wander away.

The scent technology associated with the bracelets remains effective for more than 10 years following the first sample taken.

The bracelets are free of charge, and can be found by calling the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 850-747-4700.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Daily Pledge

Mrs. Thompson's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Thompson's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Faircloth Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Faircloth Third Grade Class"

Mrs. Mincey's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Mincey's Third Grade Class"

Ms. Chance's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Chance's Second Grade Class"

Mrs. Gray's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Gray's Third Grade Class"

Mrs. Massinger's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Massinger's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Higgins First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Higgins First Grade Class"

Ms. Watkins Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Watkins Third Grade Class"

Ms. Peters' first-grade class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Peters' first-grade class"

Mrs. Sehlhorst first-grade class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Sehlhorst first-grade class"

Ms. Buckley First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Buckley First Grade Class"

Ms. Touchton's Second-grade class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Touchton's Second-grade class"

Ms. McQuagge Third-grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. McQuagge Third-grade Class"

Ms. Rodgers' Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Rodgers' Third Grade Class"

Ms. Lee's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Lee's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Byrd's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Byrd's Third Grade Class"
More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

Alzheimer's Alliance and BCSO Programs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alzheimer's Alliance and BCSO Programs"

30th Annual Bill "H" Haisten Tree Lot benefits charity

Thumbnail for the video titled "30th Annual Bill "H" Haisten Tree Lot benefits charity"

Mrs. Thompson's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Thompson's Second Grade Class"

Home Dabbler talks the perils of lumber

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home Dabbler talks the perils of lumber"

Unspoken Series

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unspoken Series"

UF IFAS helping with MKL Garden

Thumbnail for the video titled "UF IFAS helping with MKL Garden"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.