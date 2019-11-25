Alzheimer’s Alliance partners with BCSO to offer programs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s Office and Alzheimer’s Alliance are working together to protect Alzheimer’s and Dementia patients through “Project Lifesaver.”

The project features a bracelet for patients and contains the tracking capabilities to find them if they were to wander away.

The scent technology associated with the bracelets remains effective for more than 10 years following the first sample taken.

The bracelets are free of charge, and can be found by calling the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 850-747-4700.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more.