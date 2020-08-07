Click Here for COVID19 Testing

All the Ways to Save: Sales Tax Holiday begins in Florida

News 13 This Morning
Posted: / Updated:
Click here to take our community survey

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panhandle residents can shop sales tax-free August 7-9 as part of the Sales Tax Holiday in the state of Florida when purchasing school supplies, as well as some clothing, shoes, electronics and computer accessories throughout the weekend.

The tax exemption also applies to online shopping and will allow many to shop and save from the safety of their homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

News 13 This Morning discussed a few of the exempt items, as well as what guidelines will be in place at many major retailers across the nation.

As a general rule, school supplies priced at $15 or less, clothing and shoes at $60 or less, and the first $1000 toward a computer or electronic device will have tax-free status for in-person and online shopping.

Watch the included live segments from the show for more information on the holiday, and visit FloridaRevenue.com for a complete list of items.

In the second segment above, hear the details on exempt clothing, shoes, computers and electronic accessories.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Daily Pledge

Ms. Anderson's Second Grade Class

Ms. Stevens' Third Grade Class

Ms. Brown's Kindergarten Class

Mrs. Jennings' Kindergarten Class

Mrs. Mertes Fourth Grade Class

Ms. Porter's Second Grade Class

Ms. Nunez's Class

Ms. Champagne's Fifth Grade Class

Mrs. O'pry's First Grade Class

Mrs. Nolen's Second Grade Class

Mrs. Jenkins' Second Grade Class

Mrs. Grimsley's 2nd Grade Class

Mrs. Golden's Kindergarten Class

Mrs. Chesteen's First Grade Class

Mrs. Blaylock's First Grade Class

Mrs. Bess' Second Grade Class

Ms. Musser's First Grade Class

Ms. Flatt's Fourth Grade Class

More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

News 13 This Morning breaks down sales tax holiday

News 13 This Morning breaks down more on the sales tax holiday

Bay County resident and former News 13 general manager Bill Byrd passes away

Texting and driving grace period over

Medical examiners office struggles to keep up with workload

A local bank is adapting during COVID-19

More Local News

Golf Pass

Click here to purchase the 20202 Golf Pass
Click Here to buy the