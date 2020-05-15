Alaqua Animal Refuge to host virtual live auction & event

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — A local animal rescue organization is hosting a live webcast and virtual auction in order to follow COVID-19 guidelines and supplement the loss of funds from canceled events this spring.

Alaqua Animal Refuge will host “Rescue Me” via live webcast on May 16 at 5 p.m. CT. The webcast will include special guests like Chef Emeril Lagasse and his wife Alden, Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line and his wife Brittney, who is a fashion designer, Kenan Thompson of Saturday Night Live and Carole Baskin, CEO of Big Cat Rescue and also known for her role in the Netflix documentary, Tiger King.

Mary Chris Murry, who serves in marketing and communications for Alaqua Animal Refuge, joined News 13 This Morning to discuss the event and how to get involved.

Murry said the online auction part of “Rescue Me” began May 14 at 2 p.m. and will continue through May 17 at 6 p.m. More than 70 items are available for bidding, including artwork, trips, gift cards and beauty packages.

Registration for both events is open at RescueMe2020.ggo.bid and is required to participate. However, the only costs associated are for anyone who wants to bid on items, as the live webcast is free to watch.

Proceeds will benefit Alaqua Animal Refuge, which works to rescue all domestic animals in need as a private, non-profit animal shelter.

Also visit Alaqua Animal Refuge on Facebook for more.

