Alaqua Animal Refuge to hold barn jam event

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Alaqua Animal Refuge will hold an Inaugural Barn Jam October 19 to benefit the refuge and its efforts starting at 4 p.m.

The Barn Jam will feature food vendors, beverages, a silent auction and live music at Alaqua’s new property in Freeport.

Tickets for adults are $50 per person and $25 for children under 12 years old. They can be purchased at the door or online ahead of the event.

The Barn Jam is one event during a weekend of fundraising for Alaqua called “Animoré.” Refuge representatives said this Animoré weekend is meant to be a benefit for the love of animals.

Visit https://www.animore.org/ to buy tickets and learn more about the event.