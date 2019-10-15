Alaqua Animal Refuge to hold barn jam event

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Alaqua Animal Refuge will hold an Inaugural Barn Jam October 19 to benefit the refuge and its efforts starting at 4 p.m.

The Barn Jam will feature food vendors, beverages, a silent auction and live music at Alaqua’s new property in Freeport.

Tickets for adults are $50 per person and $25 for children under 12 years old. They can be purchased at the door or online ahead of the event.

The Barn Jam is one event during a weekend of fundraising for Alaqua called “Animoré.” Refuge representatives said this Animoré weekend is meant to be a benefit for the love of animals.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning for more information and an inside look at Alaqua Animal Refuge’s mission to rescue animals from abusive situations.

Visit https://www.animore.org/ to buy tickets and learn more about the event.

