Alaqua Animal Refuge highlights current services on National Mutt Day

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — July 31 and December 2 hold special places in the hearts of dog lovers across the world- the days are biannual celebrations of mixed breed dogs and known as National Mutt Day.

Locally, Alaqua Animal Refuge welcomed News 13 This Morning to highlight the day’s emphasis on rescue and mixed breed dogs, as well as answer questions about current services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alaqua’s Claire Jones stated adoptions are ongoing, but by appointment only. Volunteers are being phased back into operation as well and spots are opening for those interested in serving at the refuge.

Jones also explained the pandemic and safety concerns have caused Alaqua to cancel several major fundraising events and encouraged anyone who wants to help to donate to rescues at this time.

Watch the segment above from News 13 This Morning to learn more and visit Alaqua Animal Refuge online or on Facebook for more information about adopting, volunteering and donating.