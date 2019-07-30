LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 Midday
NEWS ALERT /
AT&T withholds content from subscribers rather than negotiate with broadcasters at fair market rates.

Airboat Adventures offers staycation idea with local wildlife

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 This Morning visited with Airboat Adventures as another “staycation” idea for those in the Panhandle who are looking for a family-friendly activity close to home.

Capt. Rick Ackerman, owner of Airboat Adventures and the Gator Country Petting Park also on the property, told News 13 his business is in operation most days from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The location offers airboat rides, up-close interactions with Florida wildlife like alligators, and an alligator show with their command-trained alligator, Bubba.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Marketplace

Submit a News Tip

Fill out my online form.