Airboat Adventures offers staycation idea with local wildlife

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 This Morning visited with Airboat Adventures as another “staycation” idea for those in the Panhandle who are looking for a family-friendly activity close to home.

Capt. Rick Ackerman, owner of Airboat Adventures and the Gator Country Petting Park also on the property, told News 13 his business is in operation most days from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The location offers airboat rides, up-close interactions with Florida wildlife like alligators, and an alligator show with their command-trained alligator, Bubba.