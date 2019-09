PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 This Morning visited Arnold High School to preview the AHS Interact Club’s 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony.

Student leaders with the AHS Interact Club and the Rotary Club of Panama City Beach worked to hold the ceremony, featuring an artifact from the Pentagon on 9/11.

The ceremony started around 9 a.m. September 11, free to the public. Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more about the event.