Aerial Dance PC to host a performance celebrating music through the decades

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The dancers at Aerial Dance PC have been practicing for their upcoming showcase, where they will be performing— in the air— to songs that date back over a hundred years, all the way to now.

Sadie Barlow, 12, said her favorite decade to dance to is the 1960s.

“I like how the songs are upbeat, but they’re also kind of slow too,” Barlow said.

Instructor Morgan Clark said she has a personal connection to her favorite decade.

“I picked the 90s because it’s my favorite,” Clark said. “It reminds me of growing up in the 90s and just kind of like how fun and simple times were.”

Clark also said aerial dance can be for anyone from ages five and up at their studio.

“I love doing it just because you can pretty much throw anything together and make it look cool,” 12-year-old Sarah Branch said.

Although they’ve been working hard to perfect their showcase, they said it’s not always been an easy time.

The COVID-19 pandemic put a halt on the studio’s past year, and they said it’s been a difficult process getting back into a routine.

“It’s kind of like an oasis, I guess… To not have that was I think really hard on a lot of people,” Clark said. “It’s really hard to come back to it when you haven’t been doing it in so long, and so we’ve all been trying to really get back into it.”

However, the dancers at the studio said they are persevering through the difficulties and are thrilled to be back doing what they love.

“I know that like a lot of people are going through a lot with school and with jobs, and so while they’re here and while they’re in my class, I just want them to have a good time,” Clark said. “That’s really important to me.”

The “Dancing through the Decades” showcase will be held on Saturday, September 11 at 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. at the Edgewater Beach Resort in Panama City Beach.

