BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Animal Services has a number of animals up for adoption, including Beta.

Beta is a 10-year-old beagle that was brought to Bay County Animal Control earlier this month.

Adoptions are conducted on Mondays and Fridays 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

For more information on Beta, watch our interview from News 13 Midday.