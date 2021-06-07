Adopt-a-Cat Month brings awareness to furry friends in shelters

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — June is National Adopt-a-Cat Month, and it could be a perfect time for you to find your new four-legged best friend.

Millions of cats across the world are in shelters, and with the height of kitten season coming up, thousands more will be added.

Bay County Animal Control Division Manager Kathy Beatson said they try to take in all the kittens that they can during kitten season.

“We do have limits on how many we can hold,” Beatson said. “Any kitten that comes in that’s two pounds or up, we can immediately process them and put them up for adoption.”

Beatson said kittens tend to be adopted from their shelter as soon as they become available.

She said a way people can help is if they find kittens who are under two pounds to try and foster them until they weigh enough to be processed through the shelter.

“They’ll have a much better chance than if they come in here where they might get sick,” Beatson said. “If you need help and you’re wiling to hold onto them for two months, we’ll be more than happy to give you any supplies that you need to get them to that two-pound mark.”

Visit the Bay County Animal Control’s website for more information on their shelter and the cats they have available.