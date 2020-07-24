Access Granted to hold School Supply Drive & Giveaway

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local nonprofit, Access Granted, will hold a school supplies drive July 25, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Panama City.

Needed supplies include No. 2 pencils, pens, book bags, pencil pouches, 24-count crayons, glue sticks, scissors, plastic folders, gently used laptops or tablets, as well as masks and hand sanitizer or disinfectant supplies.

Access Granted Founder, Ashley Henderson, said the drive will be contact-less to follow social distancing precautions and encourages anyone donating supplies to place materials in a plastic bag.

Masks are required at this event, and the drive will lead to a School Supplies Giveaway August 1 at the same location from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Find out more about the drive by watching the segment from News 13 This Morning.

To learn about Access Granted’s mission and community impact, visit the nonprofit on Facebook or call 850-303-8280.